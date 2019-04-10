Earl Thomas Conley Has Passed Away

One of the greatest voices in the history of Country music. One thing that I always liked about him was his unique voice and story telling abilities. If you watch the above video closely, you’ll see some real pain in his eyes. Which is exactly why “Holding Her and Loving You” is so good.

Earl Thomas Conley and Shelton.

My heart is absolutely destroyed today… I’m sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning…. Posted by Blake Shelton on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Born in October of 1941, Earl Thomas Conley moved to higher ground today. He will be missed. Earl Thomas Conley was 77 years old.