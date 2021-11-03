For the 30th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with United Supermarkets, Mrs.
Smith’s, for the Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser will
take place from November 10 – November 24. For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels,
participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: pumpkin, apple, Dutch
apple, cherry, and very berry.
This is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser of the year.
Our goal is to raise $75,000 this year. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United
Supermarkets, Market Streets, or Amigos, or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office at 2304 34th Street.
Easy as Pie kicks-off with a pie eating contest at the United on 4th & Milwaukee on November 9th at
Noon. Local community leaders and celebrities will participate in the contest which will be aired live on
the KAMC and KLBK Noon newscasts.
“This holiday season marks 30 years of partnership between The United Family and Lubbock Meals on
Wheels through the Easy as Pie promotion,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We
are proud to continue the tradition of helping others and feeding those in our community who need it
the most. As always, the holiday season is about giving and we hope our guests will join in to help our
neighbors.”
Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals to over 840 home-bound, elderly,
and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 227,000 meals annually. We help people remain at
home, well fed, and independent. LMOW depends solely on the Lubbock community for financial
support. We receive no government funding and we are not a United Way agency. Over 1,600
volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels will not have volunteers located in the stores this year. Don’t forget to give
at the register, please!
WHAT: Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie
WHEN: November 10th – 24th, 2021
WHERE: All Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos