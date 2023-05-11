Eating Disorders Awareness Walk Comes to Lubbock

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), the nation’s leading nonprofit for eating disorders, is organizing its Lubbock TX NEDA Walk on May 20, 2023, at Texas Tech University, Ubranovsky Park Amphitheater and Jogging Trail, Lubbock, TX. NEDA Walks spread awareness about the realities of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope, strength, and recovery.

A common misconception is that eating disorders affect a specific type of person: the media portrayals are not always accurate. In the United States, eating disorders already affect 28.8 million people. Those aged 12 through 25 make up 95% of cases. Eating disorders are serious mental and physical illnesses that can affect people of all genders, ages, races, religions, ethnicities, sexual orientations, body shapes, and weights. These disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental health disorders, surpassed only by opioid use disorder. Money raised from this NEDA Walk will help fund vital programs and resources focused on prevention, cures, and access to quality care.

“20 million women and 10 million men in the United States will struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Moreover, a recent report in JAMA found that 22% of children and adolescents worldwide, that’s one-fourth of young people, showed disordered eating,” said Sarah Chase, VP of Communication. “NEDA’s website has seen an 89% increase in traffic this year, and our resources are accessed by millions of Americans every month. 81% of the people who visit our site daily are new information seekers. Our chatbot and helpline have seen significant uptake this year, and we continue to offer vital screening tools for people who think they may have an eating disorder and want more information.”

“The reality is that eating disorders affect people regardless of age, race, and gender,” added Chase. “Our NEDA Walks are a beautiful reflection of this diverse and hopeful community, and we are incredibly thankful for our energized, engaged, and transformative volunteers who make these events possible. In 2023 we’ll be in more than 50 communities across the United States, bringing hope and building strength. We’re here to ensure that everyone has access to the support they deserve. Our strength comes from the experience and knowledge of our volunteers. Please join us as we come one step closer to a world without eating disorders!”

Learn how you can join tens of thousands of passionate walkers, participating in-person or virtually, across the country to make a difference in the fight against eating disorders!

WHAT: National Eating Disorders Association’s Lubbock TX NEDA Walk themed Strength through Experience and Knowledge

WHEN: May 20, 2023, 11:00am (Registration/check-in begins at 10:00 a.m.)

WHERE: Texas Tech University, Ubranovsky Park Amphitheater and Jogging Trail, Lubbock, TX

To pre-register, visit https://www.nedawalk.org/lubbock2023

