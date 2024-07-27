Ed Roland on Music, Dreams, and Elvis

Time to take a Beyond the Mic Mini conversation with Collective Soul’s Ed Roland discussing the double album “Here to Eternity”. Recording at Elvis Presley’s Palm Springs estate was not just a milestone for the band but a deeply spiritual experience for Ed. “Not only were the first artists, I was the first man to sleep in Elvis’s bedroom,” Ed recalls with a sense of awe. The band initially set out to record a single album but found themselves so inspired by the atmosphere that they ended up creating a double album in just four days. “I just wasn’t going to lose that momentum that we had and also the vibe that we were living, literally living in Elvis Presley’s home,” Ed explains.

For Ed, the journey of Collective Soul has always been about more than just music. It’s about family, both blood and band. “Our mantra in the band is family first. So I have my family with me at all times,” he says. Listen, learn and enjoy a conversation with Ed Roland in this Beyond the Mic Mini.

