Eight Year Old Boy Spreads Christmas Cheer To The Homeless

Throughout 2018, eight-year-old Dylandin was on a mission to help those in need at Christmastime.

He saved all the money he received from gifts – and then used that money to put together gift bags for the homeless.

He ended up with $250, which he spent on bags that included food and water, along with a blanket, tooth brush, silverware and body warmers. Dylandin also included a personal card with the supplies.

He completed the mission with his grandma, Stacey Yates, who drove him around so he could give away the bags to those in need.

Next year should be even bigger and better as Dylandin has a goal of getting more kids to join his mission so they can help many more people.