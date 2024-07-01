Element Performs for First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

Element will be performing for First Friday Art Trail on Friday, July 5, 2024 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Center’s Meadows Courtyard.

Element has been keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004. This band has taken Lubbock by storm with an impeccable groove that gets listeners up and moving. They describe their style as similar to that of the iconic soul and funk group, Kool & the Gang. Join us for music that is sure to get you out of your seat and dancing!

Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 6:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concert, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during First Friday Art Trail hours with FREE admission.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

