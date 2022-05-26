      Weather Alert

Elijah Fisher signs with Red Raiders

May 26, 2022 @ 5:00pm

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signing of five-star prospect Elijah Fisher to a financial aid agreement. Fisher is reclassifying to the 2022 class and will join the Red Raiders this summer.

A versatile player at 6-foot-7, Fisher is listed as a guard but could also play at the forward position at the collegiate level. A consensus five-star from ESPN, Rivals and 247Spots, he held 21 offers from the top programs the nation and was the No. 15 ranked player by Rivals in the Class of 2023 before deciding to reclassify. He was at No. 18 overall by 247Sports Composite rankings while 247Sports put him 21st overall.

Fisher has been competing at the varsity level since sixth grade at Crestwood Academy in Toronto. He’s coming off a junior season where he averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game.

Fisher made his Canadian national team debut last summer, helping Canada win bronze at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and won MVP honors at the BioSteel All-Canadian game in Toronto with a 28-point performance. He chose the Red Raiders over Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Memphis and Florida among many others.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Signees

Elijah Fisher (Freshman, Guard, 195)
Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Crestwood Prep

Fardaws Aimaq (Senior, Center, 6-11)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | Steveston-London Secondary | Utah Valley

De’Vion Harmon (Senior, Guard, 6-2)
Denton, Texas | Denton Guyer HS | Oregon

D’Maurian Williams (Junior, Guard, 6-5)
Phoenix, Arizona | Westview HS | Gardner-Webb University

Jaylon Tyson (Freshman, Guard, 6-6)
Plano, Texas | John Paul II HS | University of Texas

Richard Isaacs (Freshman, Guard, 6-2)
Las Vegas, Nevada | Coronado HS

Robert Jennings (Freshman, Forward, 6-7)
Desoto, Texas | Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes

Lamar Washington (Freshman, Guard, 6-4)
Portland, Oregon | Arizona Compass Prep

Recently Played

Thursday, May 26th, 2022
You May Also Like
“She Don’t Know”: Carrie Underwood celebrates on-sale date for 2022 tour with new song
Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins announces ALS diagnosis: “I have tough news to share”
World’s Top Eaters To Compete At Egg Roll Eating Championship
Old Dominion keeps the pop-up shows rolling with Nashville stop this weekend
“Heart Like a Truck”: Lainey Wilson saddles up for next radio single
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On