Elisabeth Shue: Inside ‘The Good Half’

Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue joins us to discuss her latest film, ‘The Good Half’ in this BTM Short Cut. She shares insights into her quirky character, Lily, and her experiences working with an all-star cast. The Rockin’ 8 has her love for cookie dough, the best tennis player today and more. Tune in to hear how acting serves as a form of therapy for her and the valuable life lessons she’s learned along the way. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Elisabeth Shue.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.