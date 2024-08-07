Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance

Elle King reflected on her drunken performance at a Dolly Parton tribute event earlier this year, describing it as a wake-up call that led her to seek therapy. In an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe for the “Off the Vine Podcast,” Elle shared that she has undergone a therapeutic program to address her struggles and anxiety.

Following the incident, the singer postponed concert dates and apologized to fans and Dolly, who expressed support and understanding for Elle’s situation. “I was very sad, and nobody really knows what I was going through behind closed doors,” King explains. “Ultimately, like, I couldn’t go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through,” the singer continues. “I couldn’t continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time.”

