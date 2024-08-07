96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance

August 7, 2024 11:26AM CDT
Share
Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance
Getty Images

Elle King reflected on her drunken performance at a Dolly Parton tribute event earlier this year, describing it as a wake-up call that led her to seek therapy.   In an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe for the “Off the Vine Podcast,” Elle shared that she has undergone a therapeutic program to address her struggles and anxiety.

Following the incident, the singer postponed concert dates and apologized to fans and Dolly, who expressed support and understanding for Elle’s situation. “I was very sad, and nobody really knows what I was going through behind closed doors,” King explains.   “Ultimately, like, I couldn’t go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through,” the singer continues. “I couldn’t continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time.” 

Have you had a wake-up call in your life?

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
1:09pm
That Ain'T My TruckRhett Akins
1:06pm
A Bar SongShaboozey
1:03pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
12:59pm
Undo ItCarrie Underwood
12:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Patrick Fabian Talks "The Way We Speak"
2

Cuba Gooding Jr. Reflects on New Film "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace"
3

Ed Roland on Music, Dreams, and Elvis
4

Chris Stein on Blondie, Memories, and Memoirs
5

Mayor McBrayer Releases Statement Regarding Tuesday’s City Council Vote