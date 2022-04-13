      Weather Alert

Elle King “never expected” the success of “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home”

Apr 13, 2022 @ 5:00am

Sony Music Nashville

Elle King admits she’s still processing the success of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” a song she held onto for years before releasing it as a duet with Miranda Lambert

As the song claims the #1 on country radio this week, Elle is reflecting on how she wrote “Drunk” years prior to its release as a young writer who lacked the confidence to stand up for her voice, knowing even then that it was a “good song.” 

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be still welcomed into the country world and to have a song that I wrote have this success and that I get to sing on it with my friend. It’s unfolded so many beautiful blessings in my life. I never expected it in a million years,” she professes. “It definitely does feel pretty good to see it rise on the charts and to get a Grammy nomination and to win Video of the Year [at the 2022 ACM Awards]. It’s very fun and wonderful.” 

After feeling the fully embraced by the country music community, the singer, who’s daughter of actor Rob Schneider, confirms that she is working on a solo country album. Elle says she’s about halfway done with the project and will finish recording it in Nashville before hitting the road with Chris Stapletonon his All-American Road Show Tour.

“I’m going to Nashville to finish recording it at the end of this month, so very excited,” she teases. “I’ve still been writing and I haven’t been this excited about music since I don’t know when.”

Elle also reached the top of the country charts with another duet partner, Dierks Bentley, with “Different For Girls” in 2016. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

