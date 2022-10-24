Elle King to embark on 2023 A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Elle King is hitting the road.

Accompanying the release of her new album, Come Get Your Wife, Elle is embarking on the headlining A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour in 2023.

The two-month trek takes her to theaters around the country, beginning and ending in Louisiana. The tour launches on February 14 at The Fillmore in New Orleans and concludes on March 25 in Bossier City, visiting the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater and more along the way.

Rock band Red Clay Strays will open for her.

“I am so excited to be going back out on tour, not just because I love to perform, but because I’m finally putting out a new record. I have put all of my energy and love into this album and I cannot wait to share it live for everyone,” Elle says.

Come Get Your Wife, which includes the Miranda Lambert-assisted “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and “Worth a Shot” featuring Dierks Bentley, will be released on January 27.

Tickets go on sale October 28.

