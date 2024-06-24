96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Elle King welcomes you to her Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour

June 24, 2024 2:45PM CDT
Elle King has announced her new headlining Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour.

The 30-city trek kicks off Aug. 30 in Biloxi, Mississippi, with stops in cities like Fort Worth, Texas, and Rochester, New York, as well as Atlanta, Tampa and Las Vegas, before wrapping in Bowler, Wisconsin, on Nov. 16.

“If living up to not being America’s sweetheart is my name, then a new Elle King tour is my game. Come on out yonder to my Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour! No sitter? Bring your kids! Both of you want to come? Couldn’t think of a better place to reconnect!” Elle says.

“Come blow kisses, laugh, or cry! All emotions are accepted,” she adds. “Let’s all sing at the top of our lungs, together. I can’t wait to see and hear ya!”

Presales for Elle’s fan club and venues begin Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before the general sale on Friday. For a full list of dates and tickets, head to elleking.com.

Elle’s latest album is 2023’s Come Get Your Wife. She followed that with the title track of her tour, “Baby Daddy’s Weekend,” in April.

