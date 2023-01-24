96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Elle King’s feeling “Lucky” that ‘Come Get Your Wife’ drops Friday

January 24, 2023 3:15PM CST
Share
Elle King’s feeling “Lucky” that ‘Come Get Your Wife’ drops Friday

ABC

Elle King will welcome the Friday arrival of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

She’ll perform “Lucky,” which was inspired by the birth of her son in 2021.

“My son Lucky is this beautiful ball of light and energy,” Elle says. “Parenthood will bring you to your knees, but it has made me grow in gratitude and empathy.”

The “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” chart-topper is also set to drop by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday before a Thursday appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

There’s no slowing down from there, as Elle kicks off her A-FREAKING-MEN Tour on Valentine’s Day in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Whose Bed Have Your BootsShania Twain
6:57pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
6:54pm
Youll Think Of MeKeith Urban
6:50pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
6:47pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
2

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
3

71st Annual Pancake Festival
4

New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open
5

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album