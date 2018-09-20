Ellen Thinks Carrie Underwood Is Having A Girl By mudflap | Sep 20, 2018 @ 7:39 AM What do think Carrie Underwood is having? Is Carrie Underwood having a boy,girl or twins? Boy Girl Twins View Results Loading ... 963KLLLKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th Red Raiders Open Big 12 Season with West Virginia Bowman Hauls In Davey O’Brien, Manning Award QB of the Week Red Raiders Knock Off No. 19 Baylor in Big 12 Opener Winner Of America’s Got Talent