Elon Musk’s Wealth Has Increased How Much!?!

Oct 29, 2021 @ 9:28am
Ever dreamed of owning your own NFL or NBA team?  Well, Tesla CEO Elon Musk could do that right now and then some…the latest figure from Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Musk is worth $287 billion as of Tuesday (more than Warren Buffett and Bill Gates combined).  It also means he’s worth more than every single Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Football League, and National Hockey League team combined: The value of all four leagues is $260 billion, according to Front Office Sports.  For a little more perspective, according to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are worth about $6.5 billion and the New York Yankees are valued at $5.3 billion.

