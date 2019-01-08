Elvis All-Star Tribute: Mac Davis and Post Malone?!

It’s true. Mac Davis will be joining Post Malone on stage for a medley of Elvis hits. In order to spare the awkwardness of watching Mac Davis and Post Malone on stage alone. They also threw in Little big Town, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.
Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Mac Davis, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley will take part in the Elvis All-Star Tribute next month.
The show salutes Elvis’s iconic 1968 “comeback” special. Elvis All-Star Tribute, hosted by Blake, airs on February 17th on NBC.
Here’s the crew:
- “Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton
- “Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes
- “Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban and Post Malone
- “Burning Love” – Keith Urban
- “Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty
- “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran
- “Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez
- “One Night” – Darius Rucker
- “Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton
- “Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara
- “Memories” – Mac Davis
- “A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend
- “Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town
- “Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert
- “Love Me” – Pistol Annies
- Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton
- Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”) – Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams
- “Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley
- “It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban
- “If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton