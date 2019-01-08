Elvis All-Star Tribute: Mac Davis and Post Malone?!

It’s true. Mac Davis will be joining Post Malone on stage for a medley of Elvis hits. In order to spare the awkwardness of watching Mac Davis and Post Malone on stage alone. They also threw in Little big Town, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Mac Davis, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Dierks Bentley will take part in the Elvis All-Star Tribute next month.

The show salutes Elvis’s iconic 1968 “comeback” special. Elvis All-Star Tribute, hosted by Blake, airs on February 17th on NBC.

