Emmett Jones returns to Texas Tech under McGuire

LUBBOCK, Texas – Upon his hire at Texas Tech, Joey McGuire stated Texas Tech would become the unofficial home of the Texas High School Coaches Association.
The newly-named head coach took another step to that goal Monday evening with the hiring of one-time South Oak Cliff High School (Dallas) head coach Emmett Jones, who will return to Texas Tech as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Jones previously held a similar position with the Red Raiders from 2016-18 after originally joining then head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff as Director of Player Development.
“Emmett Jones is known as one of the top developers of wide receivers in the country,” McGuire said. “Not only that, he will be another prominent member of this staff with significant ties across this great state, namely in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex where his reputation speaks for itself. Needless to say, we are ecstatic to welcome him and his family back to Lubbock.”
Jones returns to West Texas following three seasons at Kansas where he oversaw the wide receiver room in 2018 before being promoted to passing game coordinator for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. He briefly served as Kansas’ interim head coach throughout its 2021 spring practices up until Lance Leipold was named the new head coach of the Jayhawks.
One of the top wide receiver developers in college football, Jones helped the Red Raiders build one of the nation’s top offenses during his three seasons as an assistant coach. Texas Tech led the FBS in total offense (566.6 yards per game) as well as passing offense (463.0 yards per game) during his first season in 2016, all while averaging an impressive 43.7 points per game, its third-highest mark in school history and the fifth-highest that season nationally.
Under Jones’ direction, Antoine Wesley developed into one of the nation’s leading receivers in 2018 as the current Arizona Cardinal was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) after hauling in 88 passes for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns. It was one of the top seasons by a wide receiver in program history as Wesley closed the season ranked third all-time in Texas Tech single-season history for receiving yards, trailing only two other eventual NFL wide receivers in Michael Crabtree and Keke Coutee.
Wesley’s season placed him near the top of the national rankings as he ranked second in the FBS for receiving yards per game (117.5), third in total receiving yards and eighth in receptions per game (7.3). Wesley, who was an All-Big 12 first team selection by the Associated Press, was the Big 12 leader for both receiving yards and receptions per game.
Wesley, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, was one of four former Tech outside receivers who made their way to the NFL under Jones, joining a list that includes Dylan Cantrell (currently Washington Football Team), Derrick Willies (Cleveland Browns) and T.J. Vasher (currently Dallas Cowboys). Cantrell was a sixth round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
Texas Tech was Jones’ first collegiate position after departing South Oak Cliff following three seasons as head coach. The Golden Bears were a combined 30-8 under Jones, advancing deep in the Class 4A and 5A playoffs in each of his three seasons. The school was a hotbed for talent as well, annually producing several Division-I signees, including five players in the 2014 class alone.
South Oak Cliff was the first head coaching position for Jones after making several stops as an assistant in the DFW area. Jones previously spent seven seasons at nearby Dallas Skyline High School prior to his arrival at South Oak Cliff. He began his tenure at Skyline as wide receivers coach before later being promoted to offensive coordinator.
Jones, a former walk-on for the Red Raiders during the mid-1990s, began his coaching career at his alma mater Seagonville High School from 2001-04. He later joined the Dallas Lincoln staff for one year before heading to Dallas Skyline.
Jones graduated from North Texas in 1999. He and his wife, Marlo, are the parents to two children, Emily and Emmett Jr.
EMMETT JONES COACHING HISTORY
2019-21 – Kansas Assistant Coach (Wide Receivers)
2016-18 – Texas Tech Assistant Coach (Outside Receivers)
2015 – Texas Tech Director of Player Development
2012-14 – South Oak Cliff High School (Head Coach)
2006-13 – Dallas Skyline High School (Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator)
2004-05 – Dallas Lincoln High School (Assistant Coach)
2001-04 – Seagoville High School (Assistant Coach)
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics