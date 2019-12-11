Employees Share In $10 Million Holiday Bonus
198 employees at a Maryland real estate firm are splitting a $10 million holiday bonus.
St. John’s Properties said they reached the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, warehouse and retail space in 8 states.
The bonus was announced at the company’s holiday party on Saturday.
Each person will receive $50,000.
