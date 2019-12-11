      Weather Alert

Employees Share In $10 Million Holiday Bonus

Dec 11, 2019 @ 11:51am
Exuberant business people celebrating, throwing paperwork overhead in office

198 employees at a Maryland real estate firm are splitting a $10 million holiday bonus.

St. John’s Properties said they reached the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, warehouse and retail space in 8 states.

The bonus was announced at the company’s holiday party on Saturday.

Each person will receive $50,000.

What is the best holiday bonus you have received?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts