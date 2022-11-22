Enchiladas, banana pudding + “Whiskey Cupcakes”: Get in the kitchen with Miranda Lambert’s new book

ABC

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Miranda Lambert has announced the release of a new book centered around family, food and home.

Called Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*****in Kitchen, Miranda’s new book of recipes and family stories will draw inspiration from the meals and memories of her childhood in Texas.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life,” Miranda explains. “I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends.”

Y’all Eat Yet? will inspire you to bring that same homecooked color and sparkle to all your family get-togethers, with help from recipes for Nonny’s Banana Pudding, Stacked Enchilada Bake and Whiskey Cupcakes.

The new book pairs perfectly with Miranda’s line of Wanda June home goods, which delivers the same cozy Southern flare as the recipes themselves. The book goes on sale April 25, 2023.

