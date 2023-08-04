96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Enjoy a delectable fruit tart this summer

August 4, 2023
In search of a mouth-watering summertime dessert? Then check out The Pioneer Woman‘s fruit tart recipe.

The recipe is good for eight to 10 servings and uses fresh fruits, such as blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwi and mango.  

“I love this recipe! Gorgeous, yes…but even more delicious!” The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond shares on Facebook.

Dig into the full fruit tart recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

