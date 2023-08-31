Enjoy Desserts First with Girl Scouts!

What: Join us for a sold-out evening of desserts, wine, and supporting Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. Desserts First features local chefs who create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts paired with local wines.

When: Thursday, August 31; 5:30-8 p.m. Where: Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Texas Tech University, 2680 Drive of Champions, Lubbock Featured Chefs: K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery

Cassidy Fulks, Cassidy’s Cake Fork

Monica Rose Gonzales, Desert Rose Baking

Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations

Marcus McConnell, Courtyard by Marriott Downtown

Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie

Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center

Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats

Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery

Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts

Chef Mia White, Ya Ya’s Place Photo and Interview Opportunities: