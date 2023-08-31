96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Enjoy Desserts First with Girl Scouts!

August 31, 2023 9:00AM CDT
What: Join us for a sold-out evening of desserts, wine, and supporting Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. Desserts First features local chefs who create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts paired with local wines.

When: Thursday, August 31; 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Texas Tech University, 2680 Drive of Champions, Lubbock

Featured Chefs: 

  • K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery
  • Cassidy Fulks, Cassidy’s Cake Fork
  • Monica Rose Gonzales, Desert Rose Baking
  • Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations
  • Marcus McConnell, Courtyard by Marriott Downtown
  • Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie
  • Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center
  • Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats
  • Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery
  • Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts
  • Chef Mia White, Ya Ya’s Place

Photo and Interview Opportunities:

  • This year’s featured chefs and their dessert entries.
  • Girl Scout Desserts First volunteer committee.
  • Community guest judges.
  • Mayor Tray Payne.
  • Executives from Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.
