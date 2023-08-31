Enjoy Desserts First with Girl Scouts!
August 31, 2023 9:00AM CDT
What: Join us for a sold-out evening of desserts, wine, and supporting Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. Desserts First features local chefs who create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts paired with local wines.
When: Thursday, August 31; 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Texas Tech University, 2680 Drive of Champions, Lubbock
Featured Chefs:
- K’Leigh Fountain, Sugar Momma’s Bakery
- Cassidy Fulks, Cassidy’s Cake Fork
- Monica Rose Gonzales, Desert Rose Baking
- Marsha Johnson, Sweet Creations
- Marcus McConnell, Courtyard by Marriott Downtown
- Chef Angie Ragan, Salt by Angie
- Chef Andrew Seccareccio, The Willows Event Center
- Ashley Smith, Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats
- Chef Tasha Teel, The Cakery
- Patricia Tuthill, Just Desserts
- Chef Mia White, Ya Ya’s Place
Photo and Interview Opportunities:
- This year’s featured chefs and their dessert entries.
- Girl Scout Desserts First volunteer committee.
- Community guest judges.
- Mayor Tray Payne.
- Executives from Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.
