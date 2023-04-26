96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Enjoy Paula Deen’s Lemon Curd Pudding in 30 minutes

April 26, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Aaron Davidson / Stringer

If you’re craving something sweet and tart, you’ll have to check out Paula Deen‘s Lemon Curd Pudding recipe. 

Paula recently posted an Instagram video of her making her Lemon Curd Pudding from scratch, accompanied by the official recipe in the post caption.

“I’m making a treat for my grandchildren, y’all. I had this request for my Lemon Curd Pudding. And I have found that my grandchildren like tart things,” Paula said in the opening of her video, before adding with a laugh, “Maybe that’s why they like their grandmom. Tart!”

Paula’s recipe will take 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. In terms of ingredients, all you’ll need is grated lemon zest, egg yolks, beaten egg whites, flour, salt, sugar and milk.

For the full recipe, check out Paula’s Instagram and website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watching YouRodney Atkins
3:45am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
3:41am
Fires Dont Start ThemselvesDarius Rucker
3:38am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
3:34am
Take Your TimeSam Hunt
3:31am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
2

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets brings us WHAT this week...
3

Luke Combs Is Opening a Bar
4

The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)
5

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed