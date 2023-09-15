Enjoy some of Darius Rucker’s “Southern Comfort”

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 15, 2023 4:06PM CDT
Courtesy of Universal Music Group Nashville

Darius Rucker has dropped a nostalgic new song, “Southern Comfort.”

Chris LaCorte, Matt Rogers and Josh Osborne penned the track, and the breezy hometown ode finds Darius reliving heartwarming memories of life back home.

“That gentle breeze makes me think I’m three sheets to the wind/ When the fireflies light me up right makes the whole world spin/ If sunsets were like whiskey, man, I’d be seeing double/ Ain’t nothing in this bottle gets me drunk as Southern Comfort,” Darius sings over a rootsy neotraditional production.

“Southern Comfort” is the latest preview of Darius’ forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, and follows earlier releases “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” and “Have A Good Time.”

Of the project’s title, Darius told NBC’s Today in November 2022, “I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success. She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”

Carolyn’s Boy arrives October 6 and can preordered now.

