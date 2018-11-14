CMA’s: Full List of Nominee’s and Entertainer of the Year Audio

We are pretty pumped about the CMA’s this year! Just like every other year before but this year is a little different. There are a lot of new artists that are making an impact. It will be interesting to see who wins the Horizon award! Also, it will be cool to see midland, Pistol Annies and Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris! It’s been a great year for country music and the CMA’s will reflect that tonight!
Jason Aldean
“It does mean a lot to me when we do get those votes and people are voting for us, especially if you win one. The Entertainer of the Year to me, that was a personal thing that I wanted when I started in this business.”
Luke Bryan
“It’s such a blessing. That’s all you can say when it’s a CMA in the hands of the CMA voters. People come out and pay attention to what you’re doing.”
Kenny Chesney
“I give 200 percent to making my show the best it can possibly be and giving the fans the best experience possible. And that’s what I feel like we’re the best at. To win Entertainer is the ultimate.”
Chris Stapleton
- He’s been nominated for Entertainer of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
- He’s also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, twice for Album of the Year as producer and performer on From A Room: Volume 2, Single of the Year for “Broken Halos,” as both singer and producer, and Song of the Year for “Broken Halos.”
- He’s the CMA’s reigning Male Vocalist of the Year for the last three years.
Keith Urban
“First and foremost have I been entertained by this person this year? Entertaining, I think it’s done through all the means of creativity that we have, not just making the records and writing the songs and so on, but also putting on the best shows we can live.”
Full list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“From A Room: Volume 2” – Chris Stapleton
“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves
“Graffiti U” – Keith Urban
“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett
“The Mountain” – Dierks Bentley
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Body Like A Back Road”
“Broken Halos”
“Drowns the Whiskey
“Drunk Girl”
“Tequila”
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Babe” – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Full List of Performers:
Lauren Alaina
Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey”
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, “Burning Man”
Garth Brooks, unnamed and not-yet-released song for wife Trisha Yearwood
Luke Bryan and Special Guests, “What Makes You Country”
Kenny Chesney with David Lee Murphy, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be”
Midland
Kacey Musgraves
Old Dominion, “Hotel Key”
Brad Paisley, “Bucked Off”
Pistol Annies
Thomas Rhett
Ricky Skaggs
Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Brett Young
Plus special appearances from: Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart and Cole Swindell
Watch the CMA Awards live from Nashville tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC!
