96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Eric Bana Returns: Inside “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”

July 19, 2024 5:11PM CDT
Share
Eric Bana Returns: Inside “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”
Beyond the Mic / Eric Bana / Force of Nature : The Dry 2

Eric Bana is no stranger to intense roles and riveting storylines. From his unforgettable performances in “Black Hawk Down” to “Troy,” Bana has consistently delivered characters that captivate audiences. His latest venture, “Force of Nature: The Dry 2,” is no exception. In a recent episode of Beyond the Mic, Bana delves into the intricacies of his role in this gripping crime drama sequel and what makes it a must-watch.

“Down here, nature holds us all to account,” Bana quotes from the film’s trailer, setting the tone for a story where the wilderness is as much a character as any of the humans. Returning as Aaron Falk, a role he first brought to life in “The Dry,” Bana was thrilled to dive back into the world created by Jane Harper. “I love a whodunit, I love a mystery.” Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Eric Bana.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Australian
BeyondtheMic
Crime Drama
Eric Bana
Force Of Nature
Movie
SeanDillon
The Dry 2

Recently Played

Honey BeeBlake Shelton
6:56pm
AustinDasha
6:54pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
6:51pm
Wind Up Missin' YouTucker Wetmore
6:44pm
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks
2

Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance
3

John Oates on 'Reunion'
4

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday
5

Leprino Foods Informational Sessions