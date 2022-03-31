Eric Church Cancels Saturday Arena Concert To Attend Final Four

Fans were divided when Eric Church told the “Church Choir,” as he lovingly calls them, that he was canceling his Saturday night concert in San Antonio to attend the Final Four. Church, who is a rabid North Carolina Tar Heels fan, provided a statement to Ticketmaster which was shared with ticketholders. “This is the most selfish thing I’ve asked the Choir to do: give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community,” said Church. Ticketholders were given refunds and some understood the historic matchup, others not so much. “Unprofessional, it isn’t like he’s calling into a factory/retail, etc & taking off for the day,” commented one fan on Facebook.
