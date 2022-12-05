Eric Church “can’t wait to play” his own downtown Nashville bar, Chief’s

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eric Church is offering more details on the upcoming opening of his Nashville bar and venue, Chief’s.

The barbecue and music venture — which is named for the singer’s 2011 Chief album — was first announced last January. Now, with the opening date growing near, Eric is ready to share a first peek into the new hot spot.

Eric is currently hard at work on bringing his vision to life, taking influence from his musical journey and the personal narrative that helped make him the star he is today. Posters from Eric Church concerts will decorate the walls, and the singer’s love for music will be at the center of the venture, which includes a ticketed music venue.

He’s partnering with James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott for a rooftop iteration of Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. Furthermore, Eric says that real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin has been a big help in bringing the finished look of Chief’s together.

“Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place,” the singer notes. “It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”

The venue will also be home in an in-house studio for the singer’s SiriusXM Outsiders Radio channel and will feature an additional wide array of personal touches designed with fans in mind.

Eric is eyeing a 2023 opening date for Chief’s.

