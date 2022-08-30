96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Eric Church describes his “love-hate relationship” with the term “outlaw” in first ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ trailer

August 30, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Upcoming docuseries They Called Us Outlaws previewed its first trailer this week, and it offers a glimpse into the impressive array of country star guests sharing their insights into the outlaw country movement.

Among those is Eric Church, who reflects on the term “outlaw country” in an interview in the trailer.

“I have a love-hate relationship with the term ‘outlaw,’” Eric explains. “The connotation of that is that you’re outside the law. And the real artists, the real songwriters, I don’t think they ever knew what the rules and laws were. They just did what they did.”

At the forefront of the outlaw movement were artists like Waylon Jennings, Billy Joe Shaver, Kris Kristofferson and many more. Some of the mainstays of the movement and their descendants appear in the docuseries, plus modern-day outlaw-leaning stars like Miranda Lambert, Tyler Childers and Margo Price.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

