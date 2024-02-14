Eric Church is grateful for his wife’s unwavering love

Eric Church has much to be grateful for, including his wife Katherine‘s unflagging love and support despite his ramblin’ ways.

“True love to me is when you love a person in spite of all their fallibilities, and for me, I have a lot of ’em,” Eric reflects. “I’m definitely at times hard to love, and that’s what’s great about Katherine and the way she loves me.”

“She loves me in spite of those things and really for those things,” notes the “Springsteen” singer.

Eric and Morgan Wallen are currently approaching the top 10 of the country chart with their single, “Man Made a Bar.”

Coming up, Eric will head to Houston, Texas; Indio, California; and Bloomington, Illinois; to play at various festivals. You can find his full tour schedule now at ericchurch.com.

