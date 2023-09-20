96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Eric Church, Jelly Roll + Parker McCollum to headline We Fest 2024

September 20, 2023 1:15PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

The lineup for the 2024’s We Fest has been announced.

Eric ChurchJelly Roll and Parker McCollum have been tapped as headliners for the three-day festival. Joining them as performers are Carly PearceTrace AdkinsElle KingKoe WetzelLonestarWarren ZeidersThe Bellamy BrothersPaul CauthenLauren WatkinsStephen Wilson Jr. and Tanner Adell. More artists are slated to join the bill soon. 

We Fest will take place from August 1 to August 3 at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

You can grab your tickets now at wefest.com.

