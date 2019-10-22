      Weather Alert

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker announced as 2020 C2C Festival headliners

Oct 22, 2019 @ 2:00pm

ABC/Image Group LAA team of country stars are heading to Europe for the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival.  

Eric ChurchLuke Combs and Darius Rucker have been tapped as headliners for the three-day festival that takes place across London, England Glasgow, Scotland and Dublin, Ireland from March 13-15. All three stars will rotate headlining The O2 Arena in London, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and the 3Arena in Dublin. 

The festival launches with Eric headlining at The O2 on March 13 while Darius takes over the 3Arena and Luke, the SSE Hydro. Several other artists are scheduled to perform throughout the festival including Old DominionBrett YoungRunaway June and Tanya Tucker

C2C launched in 2013 and is the largest country music festival in Europe. Past headlining acts include Carrie UnderwoodLuke Bryan and Tim McGraw.  

Tickets for the 2020 festival go on sale to the general public on November 1 at 10 a.m. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts