Eric Church, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker announced as 2020 C2C Festival headliners

ABC/Image Group LAA team of country stars are heading to Europe for the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival.

Eric Church, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker have been tapped as headliners for the three-day festival that takes place across London, England Glasgow, Scotland and Dublin, Ireland from March 13-15. All three stars will rotate headlining The O2 Arena in London, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and the 3Arena in Dublin.

The festival launches with Eric headlining at The O2 on March 13 while Darius takes over the 3Arena and Luke, the SSE Hydro. Several other artists are scheduled to perform throughout the festival including Old Dominion, Brett Young, Runaway June and Tanya Tucker.

C2C launched in 2013 and is the largest country music festival in Europe. Past headlining acts include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw.

Tickets for the 2020 festival go on sale to the general public on November 1 at 10 a.m.

