Eric Church + more stars featured in 'Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon'

December 14, 2022 12:30PM CST
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eric Church, Little Big Town, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are among the country stars who performed in a new tribute show to Paul Simon.

Called Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, the concert will air as a two-hour special, paying homage to Simon’s extraordinary musical career with help from a bevy of tribute performers across a wide range of genres.

Country music will be well represented during the TV event: Brad Paisley gets the spotlight in one performance, while another features Americana mainstay Rhiannon Giddens.

The special will also feature performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews, Irma Thomas, Sting, Billy Porter and many more. More stars — like Elton John, Oprah Winfrey and Woody Harrelson — make special appearances during the event.

Homeward Bound is set to air December 21 on CBS from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. It’ll be available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

