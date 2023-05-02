96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Eric Church unveils debut Outsiders Spirits whiskey

May 2, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Eric Church‘s Outsiders Spirits has launched its first line of whiskey, Whiskey JYPSI. 

The announcement follows two years of research and development for Outsiders Spirits, which was co-founded by Eric and entrepreneur Raj Alva in 2020.

“Whiskey JYPSI celebrates doing things the unconventional way,” shares Eric. “It’s the commitment to the creative spirit, the process and the journey that excite me the most. It’s meant to inspire others to take chances like we have – follow a different path and enjoy and experience life at its fullest.”

Based on a classic bourbon mash bill, its first batch release, Whiskey JYPSI’s Legacy Batch 001, has already won Double Gold at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Whiskey JYPSI has partnered with ReserveBar to make Legacy Batch 001 available in 38 states, with an expected retail price of $199.99. However, due to state laws, alcohol cannot be shipped to Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, Utah and Vermont.

For more information and to grab a bottle, visit whiskeyjypsi.com.

