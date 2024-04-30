96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

ERNEST celebrates son Ryman’s third birthday

April 30, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Share
Disney/Randy Holmes

ERNEST celebrated his son Ryman‘s third birthday in style at Stagecoach Festival.

The “Flower Shops” singer took to Instagram to share snapshots of the celebration, which included family photos with his wife, Delaney, and a shot of Ryman smiling at rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“I wanna be Ryman for a day,” ERNEST captioned his Instagram carousel.

“dude is gonna have some sick stories one day,” up-and-comer Noah Hicks commented on ERNEST’s post.

Delaney also posted an Instagram carousel on her account, captioning it, “3 years of Ryman!! A birthday we will never forget.”

ERNEST’s latest album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, is out now on digital music platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

It Goes Like ThisThomas Rhett
6:58pm
Love You Miss You Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:55pm
Better TogetherLuke Combs
6:51pm
We RideBryan Martin
6:43pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Darius Rucker Hosting World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
2

Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll To Replace Her on ‘American Idol’
3

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
4

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
5

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"