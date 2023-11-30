96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

ERNEST “still can’t fully process” his Ryman shows

November 30, 2023 12:45PM CST
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

It’s not every day that a Nashville native gets to headline the historic Ryman Auditorium for two consecutive nights. But, that’s what happened recently to ERNEST.

The “Flower Shops” singer was back in his hometown for the final two shows on his This Fire Tour. The special moment, which ERNEST also shared with wife Delaney and son Ryman, was captured with photographs and shared on Instagram.

“Gonna prolly be a few posts from me in the next 48… I still can’t fully process how special these shows at @theryman were for me… and my family,” ERNEST captions his Instagram carousel, complete with photos of him onstage, offstage and at rehearsal.

“[It’s] way more than just a venue… it’s a vortex… hard to explain, but [if] you know – you know…. Nashville.. you’re HOME and the last two nights were the perfect homecoming,” he adds.

The Ryman Auditorium also posted an Instagram Reel of ERNEST singing “This Fire” with Ryman on the famed stage during soundcheck.

To see ERNEST at an upcoming show, visit ernestofficial.com.

