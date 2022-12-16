Ernest will more than double track list of his Flower Shops album with Two Dozen Roses deluxe edition

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Back in March, newcomer Ernest made a splash with his debut full-length album, Flower Shops. The title track, a duet with Morgan Wallen, achieved RIAA Platinum certification.

Now, the singer is rounding out his album with a deluxe version, called Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses. The new version will more than double the original track list, providing 13 additions for a hefty total of 24 songs.

Ernest is a co-writer on every single track, and he worked with a who’s who of Nashville’s songwriting A-list to craft the songs. In addition to the Morgan duet featured on the original album, the deluxe version of Flower Shops contains another collaboration, called “Heartache in My 100 Proof,” with country artist Jake Worthington.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” Ernest states in a release. “It’s even more of the real, honest storytelling that the album was built on, and continues the character’s love story right where it left off with ‘Some Other Bar.’ It’s very reflective, I think everyone will be able to relate to a part of the story in some way. I’m really proud of it!”

Ernest’s deluxe album is due out February 10. When he announced it, however, he shared three new tracks, as well as a music video for “Miss That Girl.”

