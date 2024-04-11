96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

ERNEST’s celebrating ‘Nashville, Tennessee’ with free show + TV appearances

April 11, 2024 11:40AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

ERNEST‘s lined up a slew of events to celebrate the Friday release of his new album, Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville native will begin album release day with an interview on CBS Mornings about his 26-track record. Later at 8 p.m. CT, ERNEST will play a free show at Nashville’s 6th & Peabody. Fans can also purchase exclusive merch and memorabilia at a pop-up event at the venue from 11 a.m. CT.

Following this, the “Flower Shops” singer will make his national TV performance debut on ABC’s Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, April 16, before stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nashville, Tennessee is the follow-up to ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWERSHOPS (THE ALBUM). The project was previewed earlier in March with five tracks, including the Jelly Roll-assisted “I Went To College / I Went To Jail” and “Why Dallas” with Lukas Nelson.

Nashville, Tennessee is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
6:59pm
In Your LoveTyler Childers
6:55pm
Take My NameParmalee
6:52pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
6:44pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
2

Unveiling the World of Event Television with Jeff Margolis with 'We’re Live in Five'
3

Red Raiders shine at Big 12 Pro Day
4

Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin's Remarkable Book
5

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices