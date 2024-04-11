ERNEST’s celebrating ‘Nashville, Tennessee’ with free show + TV appearances

ERNEST‘s lined up a slew of events to celebrate the Friday release of his new album, Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville native will begin album release day with an interview on CBS Mornings about his 26-track record. Later at 8 p.m. CT, ERNEST will play a free show at Nashville’s 6th & Peabody. Fans can also purchase exclusive merch and memorabilia at a pop-up event at the venue from 11 a.m. CT.

Following this, the “Flower Shops” singer will make his national TV performance debut on ABC’s Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, April 16, before stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nashville, Tennessee is the follow-up to ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWERSHOPS (THE ALBUM). The project was previewed earlier in March with five tracks, including the Jelly Roll-assisted “I Went To College / I Went To Jail” and “Why Dallas” with Lukas Nelson.

Nashville, Tennessee is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.