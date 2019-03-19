Escaped Cow Makes A Chick-Fil-A Run
By mudflap
|
Mar 19, 2019 @ 9:34 AM

If you were a cow on the loose and was hungry for fast food, where would you go?  Obviously it would be Chick-fil-a, right?

That’s exactly what happened in Noblesville, Indiana, where a cow escaped and wandered through a shopping center and across a busy street, headed straight for a nearby Chick-fil-a restaurant.

The cow had been on the run from local police, who chased it “all over the east side”, according to a Facebook post.  A number of residents have since posted video of the cow’s weekend adventure.

What’s the strangest place you’ve ever encountered a wild animal?  What other restaurants would be a good destination for a free-roaming cow?

