Even though ‘Rockstar’ is a rock album, Dolly says her collab with Chris Stapleton is still one of her favorites

Dolly Parton is no stranger to collaborations. Throughout her multi-decade career, she’s collaborated with everyone from Kenny Rogers to Reba McEntire to Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

In 2023 alone, she was enlisted as a duet partner by Chris Janson, Dionne Warwick and “Meant to Be” hitmaker Bebe Rexha, among others.

“I just never know what’s going to happen next,” Dolly shares. “If somebody asks me to sing a song and I love the song and I like the person, I’ll do it.”

Dolly’s long-awaited debut rock album, Rockstar, is also a star-studded record that features collabs with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Kid Rock, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and more.

Though it’s not country per se, Dolly says her cover of Bob Seger’s “Night Moves” with Stapleton is “one of my favorite things I did in this rock album.”

When it comes to recording with others, it’s pretty straightforward for the “9 to 5” hitmaker.

“If somebody sends me a song [and] I want to sing it with them, I will. Or if I want to sing with somebody, I’ll say, ‘Will you sing with me?’” says Dolly. “I got to cover a lot of that in this album, so I never know. I wake up with new dreams every day, as I say.”

Rockstar is out everywhere you get music.

