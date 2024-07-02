96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ever been hit by fireworks on Fourth of July? So was Bailey Zimmerman

July 2, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Share
Disney/Tanner Yeager

If you’ve had a little mishap with your DIY fireworks on the Fourth of July, you’re not alone.

Bailey Zimmerman was once accidentally hit by one, too, but that memory is one he recalls with laughter.

“So, Fourth of July 2020 I believe, me and my buddy Holden had a few too many [drinks] of course, and we got those fireworks that shoot out at the end,” Bailey recalls to the press while mimicking the thumping fireworks sounds. “We ran all over the graveyard, and he hit me in the eye! Hit me in the eye, man!”

“That was a lot of fun, but I’ll never forget it,” the “Holy Smokes” singer says.

Bailey’s currently on his sold-out Religiously. The Tour. and opening for Morgan WallenLuke Bryan and Kane Brown‘s respective tours. Tickets are available now at baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

His latest releases, “New to Country,” “Holy Smokes” and “Hell or High Water” from Twisters: The Album, are out now on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
12:09am
Desperado TroubadoursSawyer Brown
12:05am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
12:03am
I Had Some HelpPost Malone & Morgan Wallen
12:00am
ToesZac Brown Band
6:55pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update
2

Keith Urban Reveals How Lainey Wilson Took Their Duet 'To Another Level'
3

Honoring a Hero: Steve Sax on Captain John J. Sax Foundation
4

Investigative Triumph: "The Burden" with Fishman & Ross
5

Hollywood Mysteries Revealed: Josh Young & Manfred Westphal Talk 'THE FIXER'