‘Every Girl’ does EVERYTHING: Trisha Yearwood caps busy week with new season of ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’

Gwendolyn RecordsIt’s not “Every Girl in This Town” who’s as busy as Trisha Yearwood.

Just this week, she’s appeared on pal Kelly Clarkson‘s new TV show, and hosted and performed on ABC’s upcoming CMA Country Christmas special — all while getting ready to launch her new solo tour next week.

And there’s no slowing down from there. On Saturday, she launches the fifteenth season of her hit Food Network show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

“Okay, quick tease!” she jokes with ABC Audio. “There’s a female country music singer on, not just me — with me. We’re showcasing a lot of music.”

“There’s a county fair in the backyard that includes a funnel cake ice cream sandwich, which was amazing,” she laughs. “There is a really cool kind of Halloween episode that is kind of a roaring twenties theme where I got to dress up.”

“What else am I not supposed to tell?” she grins.

You can tune in to Food Network Saturday at noon Eastern to see Trisha make a menu inspired by Trisha’s Tailgate, her companion to husband Garth Brooks‘ Stadium Tour. She’ll be serving Tasty Fried Chicken Salad on a Stick, Buffalo Potato and Cheese Pierogis, Pork Green Chili Dogs, and Ooey-Gooey Butter Cake.

Then on Thursday, Trisha kicks off Every Girl on Tour by playing three nights with the Nashville Symphony.

Meanwhile, the inspiration for her Every Girl album — the lead single “Every Girl in This Town” — is a top thirty hit.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.