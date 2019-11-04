“Every Little Thing” is #1 again, this time for Russell Dickerson

ABC/Image Group LARussell Dickerson adds another number one to his collection this week, as “Every Little Thing” ascends to the top of the country chart.

“WHAT?!?! THREE IN A ROW?!? EVERY LITTLE THING IS OFFICIALLY THE #1 SONG IN COUNTRY MUSIC!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!” the Tennessee native reacted on his socials, before adding some shout-outs, including one to his wife. “Thank you JESUS, Kailey Dickerson, country radio, my team, the dream threem, the #RDFam!”

Previously, Russell took both “Blue Tacoma” and “Yours” to number one.

In an interesting coincidence, Russell’s friend and recent tour partner Carly Pearce also made it to the top of the charts with another, completely different song titled “Every Little Thing” in November of 2017.

