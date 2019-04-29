Everyone Should Do This 1 Thing To Make Their Home Look Tidier

Marie Kondo has most of us folding our clothes differently and talking to items in our home, telling each item what they mean to us. When asked what is one thing everyone should do to make their home look tidier, she said to keep the entrance area neat.

So how does her husband feel about her neatness and organization?

She said when they got married they talked about the kind of home they wanted and what it would take to achieve it.

They created a shared Google spreadsheet with everything that needs to be done. They check off the items as they are completed. Sometimes leaving each other notes like, “thank you.”

In your home who is the messy one and who is the neat one?