“Everything Is Beautiful” as Ray Stevens joins the Country Music Hall of Fame

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumRicky Skaggs and the McCrary Sisters reminded the audience at Sunday night’s Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame that Ray Stevens is not only one of the genre’s comedy legends, but he has an impressive musical legacy to match.

One of Nashville’s best-kept secrets and busiest background vocalists, the McCrary Sisters, stepped to the forefront to inject some extra soul into Stevens’ number one pop hit from 1970, “Everything Is Beautiful.” It turns out they sang on the original version of the feel-good tune nearly fifty years ago.

Earlier, Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs put some of his signature bluegrass into Stevens’ 1975 hit version of “Misty.”

When it came time to step up to the podium after his official induction into the Hall of Fame, Stevens called on his trademark humor, which created hits like “The Streak.”

After initially rejecting the idea that his entry into the Hall was overdue, Stevens couldn’t resist.

“If you guys had’ve gotten me in here a little sooner, I could’ve upped my price on booking dates, you know?” he quipped, as the audience of industry insiders roared.

When the laughter subsided, Stevens, who’s known for his real estate holdings in Nashville, added, “AND bought the other half of Music Row!”

