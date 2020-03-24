Executive producer and Emmy-winning filmmaker Steve Burns talks about “Pompeii: Disaster Street” on Curiosity Stream

His next documentary will be on the French Revolution, stores his awards in his office, and produces documentaries because he believes people need to know the truth.

Executive producer and Emmy-winning filmmaker Steve Burns joins me to talk about Pompeii: Disaster Street on Curiosity Stream goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go ‘Beyond the Mic.’