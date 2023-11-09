96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Experience a country music-themed Cirque du Soleil

November 9, 2023 3:15PM CST
Share
Kate Green/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville have teamed up for a country music-themed tour.

The fresh trek will meld acrobatics with the melodies of beloved country tunes and pay tribute to the genre with delightful, breathtaking performances.

“Our collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our creative horizons and reach new audiences, as we delve into the vibrant world of country music entertainment,” says Stéphane Lefebvre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil.

“We are thrilled at the idea of joining forces with Cirque du Soleil to offer a one-of-a-kind show celebrating classic and modern country music,” shares Cindy Mabe, chair and CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville. “Cirque du Soleil is a shining example of making the impossible, possible through creativity, collaboration, and emotion.”

“The opportunity to highlight our incredible catalog and bring the history of country music to life in a live theatrical setting, will allow our music to live on with a new generation of audiences and country music fans,” she adds.

The North American Tour kicks off in July at Nashville’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale December 6. To register for presale access and additional updates and information, visit CirqueCountry.com.

Auditions for singers and musicians will take place from December 4 to December 7. For more information, visit casting.cirquedusoleil.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
6:22pm
Ten Rounds Of Jose CuervoTracy Byrd
6:19pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:12pm
LadyBrett Young
6:09pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
6:05pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Red Raider Roster Report – Texas Tech Basketball
4

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles