Experience a country music-themed Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville have teamed up for a country music-themed tour.

The fresh trek will meld acrobatics with the melodies of beloved country tunes and pay tribute to the genre with delightful, breathtaking performances.

“Our collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our creative horizons and reach new audiences, as we delve into the vibrant world of country music entertainment,” says Stéphane Lefebvre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil.

“We are thrilled at the idea of joining forces with Cirque du Soleil to offer a one-of-a-kind show celebrating classic and modern country music,” shares Cindy Mabe, chair and CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville. “Cirque du Soleil is a shining example of making the impossible, possible through creativity, collaboration, and emotion.”

“The opportunity to highlight our incredible catalog and bring the history of country music to life in a live theatrical setting, will allow our music to live on with a new generation of audiences and country music fans,” she adds.

The North American Tour kicks off in July at Nashville’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale December 6. To register for presale access and additional updates and information, visit CirqueCountry.com.

Auditions for singers and musicians will take place from December 4 to December 7. For more information, visit casting.cirquedusoleil.com.

