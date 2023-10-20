96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Experience Dollywood’s Harvest Festival before it ends

October 20, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

If you haven’t checked out Dollywood’s Harvest Festival yet, here’s your last chance.

Open now through October 30, the fall event takes place at Dollywood’s location at the foothills of Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains and offers many family-friendly activities.

Visitors will be treated to the autumn-colored trees; delectable fall treats, such as bean pumpkin chili, apple pie fudge and pumpkin pie punch; and opportunities to ride the thrilling new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster. Of course, the post-evening Great Pumpkin LumiNights is not to be missed, either.

For more information on Harvest Festival and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

