FAB LAB is Coming!
All new Mobile Maker Classroom
being debuted by Science Spectrum
Science Spectrum has offered traveling hands-on or demonstration style STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering & Math) educational outreach programs to schools, libraries, community centers, and after-school programs for most of its 30 years as a local non-profit science center.
Currently the museum operates two outreach vehicles, sending staff multiple times per week on the road throughout West Texas and Eastern New Mexico to deliver these programs.
Recently, Science Spectrum has partnered with BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh, to bring a new exciting hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) Outreach program to Lubbock, the Fab Lab!
Fab Lab is a mobile digital fabrication laboratory for innovation and invention; a workshop to play, create, learn, mentor, and invent. Using 3D printers, laser and vinyl cutters, a HandiBot, and more, this mobile maker space gives students the opportunity to experience the STEAM-based maker movement, taking their designs from computer screens to robotic machines.
Fab Lab will travel to schools, libraries, and other organizations, as well as community events in its own brand new customized, bright red, Fab Lab Van. Once on site, Science Spectrum educators will set up the Fab Lab inside the school or venue, transforming a space into the digital fabrication laboratory.
Carnegie Science Center has been offering this mobile maker workshop program in the Pittsburgh area for five years. Annually, the program inspires thousands of students to think of themselves as designers, computer programmers, and fabricators: as Engineers.
Carnegie Science Center Fab Lab staff trainers will be in Lubbock training Science Spectrum educators on this exciting new program this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, February 12th & 13th, the program will be debuted at two local Elementary schools, giving area students the opportunity to experience the fun!
Fab Lab in-school Training Schedule:
Wed., Feb. 12th – Lubbock Cooper East Elementary (13502 University, Lubbock)
Programs offered 3 times this day at 8:30am, 10:15am, & 1:00pm. Each sessions lasts approx. 90 minutes. Students participating in the programs this day will be 5th grade. Thurs., Feb. 13th – Nat Williams Elementary (4812 58th St., Lubbock )
Programs offered 3 times this day at 9:15am, 11:00am, & 1:00pm. Each sessions lasts approx. 90 minutes. Students participating in the programs this day will be 3rd, 4th, & 5th grade.