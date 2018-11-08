Facendo’s Double Caps Comeback for Black in Game Two

The Black team rallied with a five-run seventh to even the series at 1-1.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Junior Doug Facendo ripped a two-run double off the left-center field wall to give the Black team a 9-8 win and even the Red & Black Series at 1-1 on Friday at Rip Griffin Park.

The Black team trailed 7-4 through six innings but exploded for five runs in the bottom of the seventh with Facendo ending the game with the walk-off double. The win by the Black team came after Red opened the series with a 17-5 win on Thursday and leads into Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Dryden Virden received the win after throwing three innings of relief where he struck out four and settled in after allowing three runs in the fifth. The Black team’s staff combined for nine strikeouts in the 7-inning game. Starter Mason Montgomery struck out three, and reliever Caleb Freeman mowed down a pair while allowing only one hit in 2.1 innings.

Junior Brian Klein led the Black team by going 4-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, while sophomore Easton Murrell was 2-for-3 with a two-run double down the left field line to cut the deficit to 8-6 in the seventh. He was followed by Klein hitting an RBI single through the middle of the infield to score Murrell before Facendo stepped up and ended the game with the double that scored freshman Cole Stilwell and Klein to cap the comeback win.

Klein hit a leadoff home run in the fifth inning while senior Cameron Warren hit a solo homer to left-center field in the bottom of the third for the Black team which finished with 11 hits in the game.

Freshman Max Marusak was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI as the Red team’s leadoff hitter, while junior Josh Jung and freshman T.J. Rumfield added a pair of multi-hit games. Rumfield finished the game with five RBI, including a two-run double in the second inning and a three-run double in the fifth that scored Marusak and freshmen Dru Baker and Jose Gonzales to give the Red to a 7-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Marusak hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh for the Red team.

Freshman right-hander Micah Dallas struck out two and scattered three hits over three innings in his start for the Red team, while junior right-hander Taylor Floyd allowed only one run in two innings.

–TECH–

Ty Parker