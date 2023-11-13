Fall Dance Festival Opens November 15

There is something for everyone at Fall Dance Festival 2023 from November 15 until November 18. Featuring choreography by fourth-year dance students in the BA and BFA programs, the festival will showcase many different styles and techniques including ballet, tap, and contemporary.

Tickets are selling fast, and only a few seats remain for the Friday and Saturday performances!

Order tickets at the link below or call the Maedgen Theatre Box Office at (806) 742-3603. One can also purchase tickets here.

Texas Tech Students: There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. Sign-ups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the box office.